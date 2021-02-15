Fort Bend County Judge KP George & County officials to provide winter weather update

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (CW39) Fort Bend County Judge KP George and County Officials will host a Press Conference to provide the community an update on winter weather conditions in Fort Bend County.

Fort Bend County Judge KP George will be joined by Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan, and Fort Bend County Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Flathouse at 10am.

Check back here at CW39.com at 10am when we will be livestreaming the update.

