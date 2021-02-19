Free, hot meals for Houstonians on Friday and Saturday

HOUSTON (CW39) Cotton Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries are hosting a food distribution event on Friday, February 19 and Saturday, February 20. If you are in the need of a hot meal, check out the details below:

Jimmy Changas, 300 Westgreen Blvd. 300 Meals from 11 a.m.—10 p.m.

Rollin’ Phatties, 1731 Westheimer Rd. 375 Meals from 5 p.m.—12 p.m. on 2/19; 12 p.m.—12 a.m. on 2/20

Jersey Mikes Subs, 7670 Katy Fwy. 375 meals from 10 a.m.— 9 p.m.



Hot meals will be distributed to individuals on a first come, first served basis until supplies run out. Limit one meal per individual. Cotton will also distribute meals in Austin, San Antonio and Dallas this weekend. To learn more about Cotton’s disaster recovery efforts, visit cottongds.com/winterstorms

Founded in 1996, Cotton Holdings, Inc. is a leading infrastructure support services company with a number of specialized divisions under four subsidiaries: Cotton Global Disaster Solutions (Cotton GDS), Cotton Roofing, Cotton Logistics and Cotton Culinary. Headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout North America and international field offices in Mexico and Puerto Rico, Cotton Holdings provides property restoration and recovery, construction, roofing, consulting, temporary housing and culinary services to public and private entities worldwide.