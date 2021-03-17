FREE MATTRESS GIVEAWAY: Gallery Furniture giving away one-hundred mattresses on behalf of anonymous donors

HOUSTON (CW39) Mattress Mack and an anonymous donor want to giveaway one-hundred mattresses! Gallery Furniture is welcoming nominations for a FREE Sealy mattress via an online form TODAY! until 11:59 p.m. Giving away 100 mattresses to those affected by Winter Storm Uri, Houstonians are invited to submit a nomination to be considered for a FREE mattress.
|WHEN: TODAY! Online at: https://www.galleryfurniture.com/mattress-giveaway.html Nominations will close at 11:59 p.m. TONIGHT
Winners will be notified by 10 a.m. TOMORROW, March 17, 2021
|WHERE:
|Gallery Furniture – North Freeway 6006 North Freeway Houston, TX 77076