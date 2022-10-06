KIAH (CW39) – NWS Houston/ Galveston will be hosting a Skywarn Weather Spotter training today in Pasadena. Training schedule here:
https://www.weather.gov/hgx/skywarn_schedule
Should I become a storm spotter?
Training is FREE and typically lasts about 2 hours. You’ll learn:
- Basics of thunderstorm development
- Fundamentals of storm structure
- Identifying potential severe weather features
- Information to report
- How to report information
- Basic severe weather safety
NWS encourages anyone with an interest in public service to join the SKYWARN® program. Volunteers include police and fire personnel, dispatchers, EMS workers, public utility workers and other concerned private citizens. Individuals affiliated with hospitals, schools, churches and nursing homes or who have a responsibility for protecting others are encouraged to become a spotter.
The Thursday event has a registration link here:
http://lpskywarn.eventbrite.com/