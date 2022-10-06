KIAH (CW39) – NWS Houston/ Galveston will be hosting a Skywarn Weather Spotter training today in Pasadena. Training schedule here:

https://www.weather.gov/hgx/skywarn_schedule

Should I become a storm spotter?

Training is FREE and typically lasts about 2 hours. You’ll learn:

Basics of thunderstorm development

Fundamentals of storm structure

Identifying potential severe weather features

Information to report

How to report information

Basic severe weather safety

NWS encourages anyone with an interest in public service to join the SKYWARN® program. Volunteers include police and fire personnel, dispatchers, EMS workers, public utility workers and other concerned private citizens. Individuals affiliated with hospitals, schools, churches and nursing homes or who have a responsibility for protecting others are encouraged to become a spotter.

The Thursday event has a registration link here:

http://lpskywarn.eventbrite.com/