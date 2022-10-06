KIAH (CW39) – NWS Houston/ Galveston will be hosting a Skywarn Weather Spotter training today in Pasadena. Training schedule here:
https://www.weather.gov/hgx/skywarn_schedule

Should I become a storm spotter?

Training is FREE and typically lasts about 2 hours. You’ll learn:

  • Basics of thunderstorm development
  • Fundamentals of storm structure
  • Identifying potential severe weather features
  • Information to report
  • How to report information
  • Basic severe weather safety

NWS encourages anyone with an interest in public service to join the SKYWARN® program. Volunteers include police and fire personnel, dispatchers, EMS workers, public utility workers and other concerned private citizens. Individuals affiliated with hospitals, schools, churches and nursing homes or who have a responsibility for protecting others are encouraged to become a spotter.

The Thursday event has a registration link here:
http://lpskywarn.eventbrite.com/