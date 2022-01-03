HOUSTON (KIAH) —Major freeze warnings are in effect till 10a.m.. A hard freeze warning is in effect north of I-10. A freeze warning is in effect south of I-10. Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin is LIVE all morning with details on the difference and where folks could see temperatures in the lower 20s.

The cold is not stopping folks from running Monday morning. She is LIVE at Memorial Park. Join us LIVE till 9:30am for more!