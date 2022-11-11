HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas.

Freeze warnings through Friday night

Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday morning in places like Amarillo and Lubbock, and it will be right around the freezing mark of 32 degrees in places like Midland, Abilene and San Angelo. 40s will be common as far south as Austin, San Antonio and Houston, but with the breezy winds behind the cold front, it’ll feel like the 30s in those cities.

Forecast temperatures Saturday morning

Most of Texas will recover Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Forecast temperatures Saturday afternoon

Sunday morning features widespread 30s from parts of Houston and San Antonio northward into Austin and Dallas.

Forecast temperatures Sunday morning

This weekend’s winter feel is just the beginning as Texas faces a prolonged cold pattern through next week.