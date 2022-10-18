HOUSTON (KIAH) — Very cold air is getting a big push through the South with freeze warnings in effect Tuesday night as far south as the Gulf Coast in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. Freeze warnings mean many of these areas will experience the first freeze of the season.

Freeze warnings extend as far south as the Gulf Coast

Strong low pressure over the Great Lakes is driving cold air southward

In Houston, after cool 60s Tuesday afternoon, temperatures bottom out in the low 40s Wednesday morning for most of the city. That’s nearly 20 degrees colder than normal! Meanwhile, rural areas north of Houston will likely drop to the 30s, but not quite reaching freezing.

Forecast lows Wednesday morning