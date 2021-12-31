HOUSTON (KIAH)— It’s going to feel like southeast Texas is going from summer to winter in 24 hours.

Expect highs in the 80s for Friday and Saturday afternoon, but Sunday is when temps drop to subfreezing for some of the region.

A strong cold front will usher in colder air with near to just below freezing temperatures Saturday night and Sunday morning. Wind chills are expected in the teens and 20s will be possible Sunday and Monday mornings.

A freeze watch is encompassing counties north of I-10 based on current forecasts of 25-32 degrees by Sunday morning. Even colder conditions are expected to come Sunday night and Monday morning after skies fully clear out. Houston will be teetering along the freezing mark during this period. The 32-degree line could extend all the way out to the coast.

