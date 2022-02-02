HOUSTON (KIAH) Something bigger coming our way is a cold front in the middle of the night tonight. That’s that Arctic front so that will bring at first and widespread rain. Maybe some thunderstorms overnight tonight as well that rain.

That rain may transition over to light freezing rain maybe as far South as Southeast Texas. Here, as we get into the late day Thursday. Looking at temperatures right now, the cold front isn’t into Dallas yet. It’s in the 50s there meanwhile.

On the other side of that cold front, we have temperatures in the 30s. This afternoon, it will be cold up here to the north but very warm out ahead of that front, 70s maybe 80 degrees today in Laredo. We have that coming our way by Friday morning.

Friday morning this is when we expect that high demand for electricity in Texas with single digits and temperatures in the teens in much of the northern part of the state. You can see how it might get as cold as around 19° in Austin and low 20s in San Antonio.

In comparison to last year’s winter storm, we could be looking at some upper 20s here. This is not nearly as severe as the extreme cold we had that last February with that storm. It won’t even be as long in duration. However, this is going to create a lot of demand for that energy with very cold temperatures over a big part of the state.

There’s no rain here and really most of the day today. Not much rain right now, and we don’t expect much rain here locally. Around 3:00 o’clock this afternoon, some scattered rain may come closer to that front. However, not a whole lot here late this afternoon and evening.