HOUSTON (KIAH) – There are multiple winter weather hazards impacting Southeast Texas. First, light freezing rain is possible through Monday. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday as ice could accumulate up to 0.1″. If ice sticks to roads, it will mainly be confined to any road that has air under it, including bridges and overpasses.

Much of Southeast Texas will be in the vicinity of the freezing mark all day Monday. Then, as precipitation ends Monday night, colder air blows in from the north as wind gusts increase to around 25 mph overnight. This will bring a hard freeze Monday night, with a hard freeze warning lasting through Wednesday morning.

Temperatures Tuesday morning will bottom out in the low 20s in Houston, with 10s to the north and west. Under sunny skies, it warms slightly above freezing during the day Tuesday, then another hard freeze occurs Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

We have a substantial warmup coming Wednesday and Thursday, then the next cold front arrives Friday, with a possible light freeze Friday night.