Newly released footage from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) shows the icy conditions that forced the closure of US 2 on Sunday, December 25.

WSDOT said this footage was recorded from a Sno-Cat as the road wasn’t accessible to its vehicles.

The road remained closed on Tuesday as higher temperatures were forecast. “Status: excellent for hockey, not that great for driving,” WSDOT wrote in a Facebook post, adding that there was still a lot of work to do before they could reopen the road.

Credit: WSDOT via Storyful