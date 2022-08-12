HOUSTON (CW39) – Isolated showers and storms are still hanging around this morning from the overnight hours. Most of the action is over the Brazos Valley. Temperatures are mild, upper 70s under partly sunny skies for the morning bus stop. Keep the umbrella in the backpack! Scattered storms are in the forecast for this afternoon. By pick-up time, or the drive home, storms will swing in from the east in isolated fashion. Not everyone will see rain today. Storm strength should be kept at bay, but keep in mind the dangers that lightning brings.

Highs will warm to the low to middle 90s today with feels-like temperatures in the low 100s. With the daytime heating, the evaporating moisture from recent showers will make it quite steamy outside.

This Saturday will remain soggy for the morning time with showers and storms originating from the coast. A Gulf low will be developing all weekend keeping rain in our forecast.

Astros play at home tonight against the Oakland Athletics. Expect temperatures for the start of the game to be near 86, isolated rain will still be around, however, nothing widespread. NE winds 9 mph for 7:10 p.m. at Minute Maid. 83 degrees for the drive home, partly cloudy with stray showers by 10:00 p.m.