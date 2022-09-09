HOUSTON (CW39) — The undefeated North Shore Mustangs have a home game tonight at Galena Park ISD stadium. So far they are 2-0 after beating The Woodlands and Spring, both non-district match ups. Westfield will also be entering the game 2-0 tonight at 7 p.m. This is the last non-district game before the in district season starts.

The forecast: A TOUCHDOWN

Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to lower 80s by kickoff with southerly winds 8 mph. By halftime temperatures fall to near 80. Expect a mostly clear night, with the moon shining bright.