HOUSTON (KIAH) – Widespread rain will sweep from west to east across the Greater Houston area Friday night. The bulk of it will likely be between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., and it could be briefly heavy with potential for more than one inch of rain for some areas.

Ahead of the main line Friday night, some scattered showers are expected Friday afternoon and Friday evening. By sunrise Saturday, rain is gone, but it will be breezy and cooler. A small craft advisory is in effect now through Saturday night in the Gulf because of gusty east winds Friday, then north winds Saturday.

After the rain passes, we have a string of chilly nights and mornings, but relatively pleasant afternoons with sunny skies. The next rain chance is several days away, at the end of next week. As it looks now, it could be wet during the weekend right before Christmas (Dec 23 and 24).