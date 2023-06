HOUSTON (CW39) – Today along the coast highs will reach low 90s. A heat advisory is issued for Galveston as heat index values will reach near 105 degrees. Water temperature is at the upper end of average for this time of year at 85 degrees. A yellow flag is flying near your lifeguard stands! This means to practice caution in the water, as you always should.

Apply lots of sunscreen and hydrate! There is a high UV index this afternoon and the heat and humidity can dehydrate you quick!