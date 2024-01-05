HOUSTON (KIAH) – Widespread downpours drench Southeast Texas Friday morning, but the rain is quickly heading east and will depart by the end of the morning. Then, sunshine breaks out from west to east Friday afternoon with areas west of Houston reaching the 60s, areas east will be in the 50s.

This weekend will be dry with cold mornings along with possible fog, but pleasant afternoons with highs in the low 60s. Meanwhile, our Friday rain-maker heads to the Northeast where it’ll be a messy rain/snow mix this weekend.

The next storm system, currently south of Alaska, will be the strongest of our recent systems. It brings widespread showers and thunderstorms Monday. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that severe storms will be possible.

As far as we can tell right now, Monday’s rain hits during the day and ends in the evening, meaning it should be ending in time for the College Football National Championship game in Houston Monday evening.

Following Monday’s storms will be a very wind cold front with wind gusts that could reach or exceed 30 mph, which will briefly usher in cold air.