HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s that time of year when variable weather is to be expected. Tuesday morning is Houston’s coldest since March with temperatures in the 40s. Despite the cold start, weather will be ideal throughout the day with sunny skies, dry air and highs in the mid 70s.

South winds return Wednesday, and the warming process begins. By the end of the work week, Houston could reach 90 degrees. At least it will be a dry heat.

Once we warm up, it looks like the warmer-than-normal weather is here to stay for a while. The normal high this time of year is 83 degrees, by the way.

The Climate Prediction Center‘s 8-14 day outlook suggests we are likely to be warmer than normal through the end of October.

As for rain, nothing is expected through the rest of this week and this upcoming weekend. Rain is back in the forecast next week, in part due to a potential Pacific hurricane with the remnant low possibly moving across Mexico and into Texas next week. We’ll be watching it.