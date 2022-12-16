HOUSTON (CW39) – The clock is ticking on the time you have left to view some of the best holiday lights our region has to offer! From the city… to the coast… temperatures this weekend will finally start feeling ‘Christmas-like’! Break out the sweaters, along with your warmest Santa hat. Hesitant about the cold? No worries, the Houston Zoo has plenty of hot chocolate and coffee to keep you warm while you stroll through the beautiful exhibits of illuminated zoo animals.

Take a picture taking a bite out of these massive gingerbread men! Snuggle up with a friend and some hot cocoa to stay warm!

The number of photo opportunities along the wild path may seem endless. Be sure you have plenty of storage left on your phone for all the new moments you will capture. Zoo lights can be seen through January 8th!

From HOT chocolate at the zoo to WARM coats in the ICE LAND Exhibit at Moody gardens…

The friendly staff behind the counter of the FREEZING vault will not leave you shivering. If you head down to Galveston, for Moody Garden take on Christmas… the Iceland exhibit is a MUST! To keep the ice from freezing, this exhibit must be kept at very cold temperatures… making the temperatures outside seem ‘warm’!

The festive stroll is a mile-long trail. You’ll get your steps for the day in, as the exhibit features more than two million lights and lighted scenes themed to holiday music. Let us not forget, you also get an amazing view of Galveston Bay. Ice land’s Caribbean Christmas can be seen through January 7th!

Parents and kids alike can let loose on the SLIDE! Prepare yourself, you start to pick up speed on your sled fast! Take a deep breath, and let out a SCREAM for holiday magic at the Festival of Lights!

WATCH: Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin takes a tumble after her sleigh ride on TikTok!