HOUSTON (KIAH) — There is a wide range of weather alerts on the map with Tropical Storm Nicole nearing Florida and a winter storm in the Rockies.

National weather alerts

Winter storm: A strong storm system is heading east through the Rocky Mountains right now with widespread wind and snow alerts, including winter weather advisories, winter storm warnings, and even blizzard warnings in North Dakota and South Dakota. This is the same system bringing a cold front to Houston Friday, and chilly temps this weekend.

National weather pattern

Nicole: Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to become a category one hurricane Wednesday as it heads for Florida’s East Coast with possible 75 mph winds. Landfall will likely occur late Wednesday night, but hurricane conditions will begin Wednesday evening. A large part of Florida’s East Coast is under a hurricane warning. Meanwhile, much of Florida’s Gulf Coast, along with parts of Georgia and South Carolina, are under a tropical storm warning.

Tropical Storm Nicole

Nicole will travel northward along the East Coast states Friday with widespread rain that could impact travel.