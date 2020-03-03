From mild to stormy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another mild day starting off with fog and a few showers. Opening day at the Rodeo calls for spring-like gear along with an umbrella. Expecting an upper level system out west to move in tomorrow, and that will bring us a greater chance for storms.

Models seem to be in agreement with the fact that the greatest rain will likely be north of I-10, where places like Conroe and the Woodlands could pick up over 2 inches. Areas to the south will not see as much.

The main message is to be weather aware tomorrow, and expect to see some storms affect you during the day. After that, we'll clear things up on Thursday through the weekend. Yee-haw!