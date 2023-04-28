HOUSTON (KIAH) – Don’t be fooled by the sunny and warm weather Friday because changing weather is on the way. It starts Friday night with a chance for storms, some of which may be severe.

Severe weather outlook Friday through Friday night

A line of intense thunderstorms develops near the I-35 corridor (Dallas to Austin to San Antonio) Friday, then heads east in the evening. At the same time, the line could potentially break up a little as it nears Houston. Regardless, any storms that survive could bring strong wind gusts to the Greater Houston area, with potential arrival as soon as 9 p.m.

Futurecast Friday at 8 p.m.

Severe weather outlook Friday through Friday night

A few light showers could linger early Saturday morning, otherwise, the weekend will be dry. However, Saturday will be cooler with breezy winds from the northwest. Gusts could peak at 25-35 mph.

Forecast wind gusts Saturday afternoon

Saturday will be cool with temperatures in the 60s most of the day, topping out around 70 by late afternoon. Then, Saturday night will be chilly with low 50s for Houston, and even some 40s outside of the city. Sunday will be beautiful with sunshine and highs in the low 80s.

Houston 7-day forecast