Funds available to assist winter freeze storm victims

HOUSTON (CW39) West Houston Assistance Ministries is offering funding to those who were effected by the February winter storm.

WHAM received $75,000 from the Houston Harris County Winter Storm Relief Fund to provide support to those impacted by the winter storm. The fund was established by Houston Mayor Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and is administered by the Greater Houston Community Foundation and the United Way of Greater Houston.

WHAM will use the funds to help vulnerable populations in the following zip codes: 77031, 77036, 77042, 77057, 77063, 77071, 77072, 77077, 77081, 77082, 77083, and 77099. “We are familiar with our communities and we understand their needs,” says Lisa Iparrea, Director of Client Services at WHAM. “We are pleased to receive this grant because we know that it will directly help families that are struggling to get back on their feet after the recent devastating winter freeze.”

The Fund is one of many critical philanthropic efforts across Houston that is supporting those whose lives have forever been impacted by the winter storm. Because of the immense need in Houston, this fund is dedicated to filling the gaps that are not currently being met by other local and federal efforts.

Those needing assistance may visit www.whamministries.org/care-ministry for more information. WHAM welcomes donations to help meet the great need in our community. To make a donation, please visit www.whamministries.org/donate.