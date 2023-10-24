WHEN: Saturday, October 28 at 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

WHERE: Starting at Galena Park Resource and Training Center (1721 16th St)

Air Alliance Houston, community partners, and residents will be biking through Galena Park and Jacinto City to assess air quality. This community initiative, known as ‘Sampling the City’, will take place on Saturday, October 28, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., starting at the Galena Park Resource and Training Center (1721 16th St).

The 7-mile bike ride will lead participants through notable areas, including community parks, refineries, industrial zones, dredge sites, and community air monitor locations. Equipped with Flow 2 handheld air monitors, riders will collect vital air quality data throughout the ride. The accumulated data will be analyzed and later shared with community leaders, partners, and residents by Air Alliance Houston. A shorter 1.25 mile ride for young children will also take place.

Air Alliance Houston’s ‘Sampling the City’ rides bring air quality data and education to local communities. They are one of the ways that communities can learn about the quality of their air and take action. Galena Park/Jacinto City community members are taking this ride to demonstrate their support for environmentally sustainable practices in order to make the outdoors a clean, safe, and vibrant place to be.

This event is free, but registration is required. Riders can register here. Riders must bring their own bicycles. Please no motorized cycles (e-bikes are OK). Helmets are also required; a limited quantity of free helmets will be available.