Gallery Furniture North Freeway & Grand Parkway open as warming centers

HOUSTON (CW39) Jim McIngvale or better known as Mattress Mack has opened up two of his store for warming centers.

Mack says the Gallery Furniture North Freeway and Gallery Furniture Grand Parkway showrooms will be open for Houstonians who need a warm place to stay and food to eat. With hot food and water to help ride out the storm, Gallery Furniture encourages Houstonians to take extreme caution while navigating the roads to get to the showrooms.

The stores are located at:

  • 6006 North Freeway 
  • 7227 W Grand Pkwy S, Richmond, TX  

COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed, and people are asked to bring extra masks in the event someone may need a mask.

