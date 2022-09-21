HOUSTON (CW39) – What a better way to spend the last full day of Summer than along the coast in Galveston? Today’s conditions will be great for swimming and fishing, but pack the sunscreen! The UV index will be very high this afternoon. Water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico are at a nice warm/ comfortable 86 degrees. Air temperatures max out in the low 90s.

Green flags are flying, meaning that all marine conditions are good! Low winds will aid in calm waters. Winds shift from N to SE 5-10 mph throughout the afternoon. Wave heights range from 1-2 ft today.