HOUSTON (CW39) – Today on Galveston Island there will be a high chance for rip currents. Currently there is a red flag warning in effect. Red flags are flown when conditions are determined to be out of the ordinary. Adult swimmers should stay in water no more than waist deep and non-swimmers and children should be kept along the surf line. Wave heights will be 2-5 feet height with windspeeds out of the southeast at 10 -15 mph. Water temperature is 86 degrees.

