HOUSTON (CW39) – Today’s Galveston sea temperature is 85 °F. A small chance of showers and thunderstorms may occur after 10 a.m. Other than that expect sunny skies, with a high near 93. Heat index values as will be as high as 108 and winds will be out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s beach flag status is YELLOW.

Yellow: Indicates caution should be used when entering any body of water. This flag is flown for normal conditions to remind swimmers to stay alert