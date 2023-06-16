HOUSTON (CW39) – Dangerous heat is expected today along the coast. A heat advisory is in effect for Galveston Island, Jamaica Beach, Bolivar Peninsula. It will feel like 105 with the humidity this afternoon. Strong rip currents are alike to develop given the conditions in store for today. According to the National weather service, rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

You should always swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the currents. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

Wave heights will reach 2-5 ft with winds up to 15-20 mph out of the south.