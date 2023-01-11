HOUSTON (KIAH) Galveston Restaurant Week is getting underway on the island. Goers can experience cuisine that from all over the week of January 9 – February 5, 2023.

Incase you’re new to Galveston, keep in mind that every winter on Galveston Island, this beloved popular culinary tradition features discounted prix fixe menus from dozens of Galveston’s best restaurants, and is a favorite among locals and visitors alike, so expect crowds.

How to participate in Galveston Restaurant week

If you want to sign up to take part in the event, participating in Galveston Restaurant Week is easy! No tickets or passes are required! Food lovers may simply dine out at as many participating restaurants as they like during Galveston Restaurant Week. Two or three-course dinners will be priced $20 to $60, two-course lunches will be priced $10 to $30, and brunches will be priced $10 – $40.

Dine Out for Charity

This year’s charities are Galveston ISD Educational Foundation, Resource & Crisis Center of Galveston County, and Teen Health Center, Inc.. Returning this year, restaurants are collecting charitable donations to be distributed to local community groups. The donation amount varies by participating restaurants between $1 and $5 and will be added to each Restaurant Week menu item. The focus of the chosen charities is feeding, supporting, and the health of the children and families of our community.