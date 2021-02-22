Galveston water distribution for Monday

GALVESTON (CW39) If you are a Galveston area resident and need water, you can head up to the Island Community Center on Monday.

Water distribution to residents will begin Monday, February 22 at 10 a.m. at the Island Community Center, 4700 Broadway in Galveston.

Supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. The locations will be open while supplies last.

Residents are welcome to drive-up to pick up water. Residents with families of up to four people will receive one case of water. Families of five or more will receive two cases.