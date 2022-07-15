GALVESTON, Texas (CW39) Another gorgeous weekend in Galveston County is expected. Everyone is encouraged to enjoy the sand and surf safely with these beach safety tips.

Rip currents

call for wave for help

swim parallel to the shore

don’t try to swim against the current

float or tread water if you can’t escape

Beach safety

check flag status

where is sunscreen, even if it is cloudy

never leave a fire or barbecue unattended

swim near lifeguard stations

never swim alone

don’t leave children unattended

drink plenty of water

Beach Flags

double red: water closed to public use

single red: rough conditions, such as strong surf or currents

yellow: light surf or currents

green: calm conditions

purple: dangerous marine life, such as jellyfish or stingrays

For more information on how to prepare your family for all types of hazards, visit http://GCOEM.org