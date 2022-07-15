GALVESTON, Texas (CW39) Another gorgeous weekend in Galveston County is expected. Everyone is encouraged to enjoy the sand and surf safely with these beach safety tips.

Rip currents

  • call for wave for help
  • swim parallel to the shore
  • don’t try to swim against the current
  • float or tread water if you can’t escape

Beach safety

  • check flag status
  • where is sunscreen, even if it is cloudy
  • never leave a fire or barbecue unattended
  • swim near lifeguard stations
  • never swim alone
  • don’t leave children unattended
  • drink plenty of water

Beach Flags

  • double red: water closed to public use
  • single red: rough conditions, such as strong surf or currents
  • yellow: light surf or currents
  • green: calm conditions
  • purple: dangerous marine life, such as jellyfish or stingrays

For more information on how to prepare your family for all types of hazards, visit http://GCOEM.org