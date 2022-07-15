GALVESTON, Texas (CW39) Another gorgeous weekend in Galveston County is expected. Everyone is encouraged to enjoy the sand and surf safely with these beach safety tips.
Rip currents
- call for wave for help
- swim parallel to the shore
- don’t try to swim against the current
- float or tread water if you can’t escape
Beach safety
- check flag status
- where is sunscreen, even if it is cloudy
- never leave a fire or barbecue unattended
- swim near lifeguard stations
- never swim alone
- don’t leave children unattended
- drink plenty of water
Beach Flags
- double red: water closed to public use
- single red: rough conditions, such as strong surf or currents
- yellow: light surf or currents
- green: calm conditions
- purple: dangerous marine life, such as jellyfish or stingrays
For more information on how to prepare your family for all types of hazards, visit http://GCOEM.org
- Hasbro, New York Times unveil new Wordle board game
- Michigan dive team rescues man’s $80K prosthetic leg
- Bastrop’s ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ site a haven for horror enthusiasts
- Galveston offers beach safety tips to avoid hazards
- Democrat Beto O’Rourke adds $27M to race for Texas governor
- Man injured in road rage shooting in Jersey Village
- New bill could make it easier for public workers to have student loans forgiven
- Paramedics: Dead body found floating in Lady Bird Lake