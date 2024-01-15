Marines strongly advised to stay in port and seek safe harbor as dangerous coastal conditions are expected

GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) — The National Weather Service that serves Houston and Galveston has issued a Gale Warning that takes effect at 9 p.m. tonight until 9 a.m. Tuesday morning for the local Bays.

Local Bays include:

Galveston Bay proper (upper and lower)

Trinity Bay

East Bay

West Bay

Dangerous marine conditions are expected to last until noon Tuesday for the Gulf of Mexico. Residents and mariners are strongly advised to be cautious as northerly winds of up to 35 knots, will also loop in gusts reaching 40 knots. This combination will make for rough bay waters and seas ranging from 7 to 12 feet.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This is why the National Weather Service is strongly advising to stay in port or seek safe harbor.

Because of these conditions, boaters shouldn’t be out on the open waters until the Gale Warning expires. For an inexperienced boater, it could lead to bad navigation for recreational and commercial boats alike.

As the Gale Warning takes effect, residents and mariners are urged to prioritize safety and remain vigilant until the warning is lifted on Tuesday. Keep an eye on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC starting at 5:30 a.m. this week for the latest on local conditions and Gale Warning updates.