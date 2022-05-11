HOUSTON (CW39) Skin cancer is the #1 diagnosed cancer in the U.S. and May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month. The Sun Bus is a mobile clinic offering free skin checks, is stopping in the Houston area on Monday, May 16, at Castle Biosciences.
About Sun Bus
- In 2021, The Sun Bus found over 750 suspicious moles and lesions on people who may have otherwise been unable to see a dermatologist for a skin check.
- In 2022, The Sun Bus is expanding its tour and making multiple stops across nine states.
- Castle Biosciences is a Houston area company that focuses on improving care for people with skin cancer and is collaborating with The Sun Bus to provide free skin cancer screenings for the public.
- The Sun Bus will be making a stop at Castle’s Friendswood headquarters on Monday, May 16, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Central time, offering free skin checks.