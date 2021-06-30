Get out the bug spray! Houston tops list of extreme mosquito activity on July 4th weekend

HOUSTON (CW39) Get out all the bug spray and citronella candles this weekend, because mosquitos will be out in full force!

Thermacell, the leading manufacturer of area mosquito repellents, has compiled a list of the top ten locations across the nation that will be hit the hardest by mosquitoes over the holiday weekend, and Houston is among the top ten (full list below):

1. Houston, Texas – Level 10: Weather is favorable for an extreme level of mosquito activity.

2. Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas – Level 10: Weather is favorable for an extreme level of mosquito activity.

3. Miami, Fla. – Level 10: Weather is favorable for an extreme level of mosquito activity.

4. Charlotte, N.C. – Level 10: Weather is favorable for an extreme level of mosquito activity.

5. Washington, D.C – Level 9: Weather is favorable for an extreme level of mosquito activity.

6. Philadelphia, Penn. – Level 9: Weather is favorable for a very high level of mosquito activity.

6. Nashville, Tenn. – Level 9: Weather is favorable for a very high level of mosquito activity.

7. Atlanta, Ga. – Level 9: Weather is favorable for a very high level of mosquito activity.

8. St Louis, Mo. – Level 9: Weather is favorable for a very high level of mosquito activity.

9. Charleston, S.C. – Level 9: Weather is favorable for a very high level of mosquito activity.

10. Cincinnati, Ohio – Level 9: Weather is favorable for a very high level of mosquito activity.