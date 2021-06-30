Get out the bug spray! Houston tops list of extreme mosquito activity on July 4th weekend

No Wait Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) Get out all the bug spray and citronella candles this weekend, because mosquitos will be out in full force!

Thermacell, the leading manufacturer of area mosquito repellents, has compiled a list of the top ten locations across the nation that will be hit the hardest by mosquitoes over the holiday weekend, and Houston is among the top ten (full list below):

1. Houston, Texas – Level 10: Weather is favorable for an extreme level of mosquito activity.

2. Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas – Level 10: Weather is favorable for an extreme level of mosquito activity.

3. Miami, Fla. – Level 10: Weather is favorable for an extreme level of mosquito activity.

4. Charlotte, N.C. – Level 10: Weather is favorable for an extreme level of mosquito activity.

5. Washington, D.C – Level 9: Weather is favorable for an extreme level of mosquito activity.

6. Philadelphia, Penn. – Level 9: Weather is favorable for a very high level of mosquito activity.

6. Nashville, Tenn. – Level 9: Weather is favorable for a very high level of mosquito activity.

7. Atlanta, Ga. – Level 9: Weather is favorable for a very high level of mosquito activity.

8. St Louis, Mo. – Level 9: Weather is favorable for a very high level of mosquito activity.

9. Charleston, S.C. – Level 9: Weather is favorable for a very high level of mosquito activity.

10. Cincinnati, Ohio – Level 9: Weather is favorable for a very high level of mosquito activity.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Get the CW39 app

7-Day rain potential, July 4th forecast - Adam Krueger

Pet safety during July 4th fireworks - Sharron Melton

Space travel, NASA best place to work, TIME LAPSE - Adam Krueger, Sharron Melton react

New law for alcohol purchase - Sharron Melton

Delta Variant Update - Sharron Melton

Carrigan Chauvin catches the rainbow seen in Angleton

TROPICS UPDATE - Tropical Cyclones July 1-10 Points of Origin - Adam Krueger

Holiday Travel Temps

firework shows

Houston tops cities with most mosquito activity - Adam Kruger

July 4th, 2021 forecast - Star Harvey

Trump and Abbott visit border Wednesday

Highs forecast for Tuesday, June 29, 2021 - Adam Krueger

Florida building collapse - 11 dead, 150 missing

Tropical Storm Enrique, TS Danny remnants, Tropics update - Adam Krueger

Tropical Storm Enrique, TS Danny remnants, Tropics update - Adam Krueger

Tropical Storm Danny - Star Harvey

Sign up for our Newsletter

California heatwave and wildfires

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss