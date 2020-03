Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Good bye fog, storms and muggy conditions. Hello fabulous weather just in time for the weekend. Cool this morning, then seasonal the next few days, with highs in the low 70s.

We'll have a cold front move through Saturday but we're not looking at any rain. It will just reinforce the north breeze. No wet weather expected until Monday.

And you know we lose an hour of sleep this weekend, so start making plans to take a nap. Wishful thinking, right?