HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The first full moon of the year is known as the “Wolf Moon” and is expected to peak late this evening. To view it, turn your gaze to the northeastern part of the sky, it is going to be hard to miss!

The forecast for stargazing and moon gazing alike is looking good! By 6 p.m. temperatures will be near 60 degrees and dropping to 48 for the overnight low. Skies will be mostly clear, winds S 5-10 mph. The moon will remain near full through Wednesday, but evening cloud cover will increase by then. Best bet is to see it tonight.

What you think you know about our Canis (a genus of the Caninae ) friends is… is a MYTH. Wolves do not howl at the moon, they howl at each other… other wolves. It’s their form of communication! They howl during every moon phase, and even during the day.