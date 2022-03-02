HOUSTON (KIAH) Imagine what would happen if you could see weather on Earth or in Outer Space, before it happens. This week, we are one step closer to doing just that. NASA just launched a new satellite Tuesday called the GOES-T.

GOES-T is the third of the “GOES-R Series”, the current generation of weather satellites, operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The GOES stands for Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite.

GOES-T NASA

CW39 Morning Anchor Sharron Melton talks with NASA Deputy System Program Director Ed Grigsby. He’s worked on every aspect of the GOES program for years. He talks about the importance of this satellite launch, how the GOES mission helps get accurate and even life-saving weather data, what it means for future weather like drought, wild fire, hurricanes and volcanic irruption predictions on Earth, to solar flares in outer space, and so much more. Watch Mr. Grigsby below, to learn more.

