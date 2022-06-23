HOUSTON (KIAH) — Intense heat spreads out across the Southern U.S. through Sunday as some parts of Texas could be facing highs of 105 or above this weekend. Locally in Houston, we have potential to reach or exceed 100 four days in a row, starting today.

CW39 forecast temperatures Thursday afternoon

Overall, statewide temperatures will be a little hotter today than yesterday. But, as the next few images below indicate, it gets even hotter Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

CW39 forecast temperatures Friday afternoon

CW39 forecast temperatures Saturday afternoon

CW39 forecast temperatures Sunday afternoon

We’ve been tracking a weak cold front next week, and that still looks on track to arrive Monday to Tuesday. This should bring much needed scattered showers and thunderstorms. With the clouds and rain, temperatures will be cooler with highs in the mid 90s next week.

CW39 futurecast Monday afternoon

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast