HOUSTON (KIAH) – The worst of the heat wave is behind us, but it’s still very hot for a few more days. By next week, we expect the coolest temperatures since the first half of June, with some scattered rain, too.

Weather pattern Thursday

The “heat dome” is heading east, bringing the most intense heat to areas east of Texas. Louisiana, for example, could see dangerous heat index values reach 115-120 degrees.

Heat alerts Thursday

Heat alerts have tapered off in places like Austin and San Antonio, and areas west of there. Meanwhile, excessive heat warnings cover much of Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Arkansas.

Houston’s temperatures will slightly back down this weekend and next week with highs in the mid 90s. That’s when our heat index finally drops below 105.

Houston forecast highs and heat index values

We also have scattered rain in the forecast several days next week.

Houston 7-day forecast