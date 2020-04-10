Good weather for Good Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a stormy Thursday for some, expect a quiet Good Friday. We'll even break into sunshine this afternoon. And temps won't be as high as yesterday's 91 degrees which was just one degree shy of a record.

Saturday, though, we're under the slight risk for severe weather and could see another round of heavy downpours and gusty winds. The timing looks to be in the afternoon, and some activity is expected to linger into Sunday morning.

By Easter afternoon, we'll be in the clear and ready for those Easter egg hunts. Weather will be fantastic for some outdoors backyard fun! And next week looks phenomenal, cool, and comfortable.