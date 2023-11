HOUSTON (CW39) – Less layers may be needed for today as temperatures are near 20 degrees warmer in some locations this morning! There is still a little chill in the air as 6 a.m. temperatures are in the 40s and 50s, but we will warm up significantly by the afternoon into the middle 70s.

Rain chances will be very… very low, for the upcoming weekend. No need to tote the umbrella around for your weekend plans. There will be a less than 10% chance for both days.