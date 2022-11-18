HOUSTON (KIAH) — Nasty weather engulfs Houston and Southeast Texas Saturday with persistent, widespread rain along and colder temperatures than we’ve had all week. In Galveston, wind gusts could top 35 mph.

Weekend weather forecast for Galveston and Houston

A few light showers start to move in Friday evening, then rain increases late Friday night. By sunrise on Saturday, rain will be widespread and stays that way all day, along with temperatures stuck in the 40s. We don’t expect thunderstorms or heavy rain, so most rain totals stay under half an inch (although there could be a few exceptions).

Forecast rain totals Saturday

Rain gradually diminishes Saturday evening, but clouds hold on Sunday and a couple of light showers can’t be ruled out.

Houston 7-day forecast

Another round of cold and wet weather arrives Monday. After that, finally some milder temperatures as we near Thanksgiving.