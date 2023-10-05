HOUSTON (KIAH) – Two cold fronts are taking aim on Houston. The first arrives Thursday morning with widespread showers and thunderstorms. The heaviest rain occurs during the heart of the morning drive, then heads south to the coast by late morning. Some showers could linger into the afternoon, but the bulk of the rain will have ended by then. Track it at cw39.com/radar.

The cool and dry fall feel is lagging behind. It arrives with the second cold front on Friday night. That means Friday will warm up into the 80s, but then we drop to mid and low 60s by Saturday morning, followed by beautiful weather this weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the 70s.