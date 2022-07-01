A flood watch is in effect Friday for parts of Southeast Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Scattered tropical downpours drift through Southeast Texas Friday, but it looks like the heaviest rain will be east and southeast of Greater Houston, closer to Beaumont and Southwest Louisiana.

CW39 – future rain

Still, as of early Friday morning, the National Weather Service includes several counties in a flood watch, meaning conditions are favorable for potential flooding. This includes Harris (Houston), and areas southwest, south and east. (Click here for radar)

CW39 – flood watch

While the flood watch covers a broad area, any flooding will likely be minor and confined to areas with poor drainage.

Scattered heavy rain could linger into Friday evening, then tapers overnight. Then on Saturday, scattered showers and thunderstorms will likely form one last time before we enter a drier and hotter stretch.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast