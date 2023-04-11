HOUSTON (KIAH) – Minimal rain chances linger for a few days in the Greater Houston area as a slow-moving area of low pressure hovers over the Gulf of Mexico.

Futurecast Wednesday

Rain will be most likely in Houston during the afternoon hours, but again, the overall rain chances are low at 20% Tuesday and Wednesday. Also, with this low nearby, temperatures will be mild with overnight lows in the 50s and afternoon highs in the 70s.

Houston 7-day forecast

As the Gulf low departs, warm and sunny weather moves in Thursday. We’ll keep warming through Saturday up until the point our next cold front arrives late-day Saturday. This front brings a better chance for showers and thunderstorms.