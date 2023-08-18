HOUSTON (KIAH) – An area of low pressure will move westward through the Gulf of Mexico next week, bringing hope for rain to areas in Texas under extreme drought conditions. The National Hurricane Center gives this low a 30% chance of organizing into a tropical system, likely on the weak side, if anything.

Tropical outlook

Futurecast Tuesday of next week

For now, it appears the most widespread and heaviest rain will be south of Houston, along the middle to lower Texas coast. That’s where the Weather Prediction Center indicates around one inch of rain (blue areas on the image below).

7-day rain outlook

Drought status

We’ll continue to track the path of next week’s low. For now, we at least expect scattered showers and storms in the Greater Houston area. The rain chance Tuesday is at 40%, with cooler temperatures. However, the 90s will still feel like 100s.

Forecast highs and heat index values

Houston 7-day forecast