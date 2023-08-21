HOUSTON (KIAH) – Fire weather alerts are in effect for Southeast Texas as dry ground, somewhat dry air and breezy winds combine to make for a high fire risk. A red flag warning (fire weather warning) is in effect Monday, and may be issued again Tuesday.

Futurecast Tuesday morning

Wind gusts Monday could get as high as 25 mph, and relative humidity could drop below 30%. If a wildfire or grass fire develops, it could quickly spread.

Fire weather alerts

Forecast wind gusts Monday

Wind gusts on Tuesday will be a bit higher, possibly up to 30 mph. That’s why fire weather alerts may be extended into Tuesday. Of course, there is a chance for some rain as the Gulf low could send a few showers and storms through the area, but most will remain rain-free.

Forecast wind gusts Tuesday