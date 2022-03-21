HOUSTON (KIAH) — We continue to monitor the potential for severe storms and flash flooding between Monday evening and early Tuesday morning. Review your severe weather safety plan today. Be sure you have MULTIPLE ways to receive warnings. Stay tuned to the latest forecasts.

A strong storm system will move through the region Monday into Tuesday bringing widespread thunderstorms. Strong to severe thunderstorms will all severe hazards will be possible. Hazards will include hail, heavy rain capable of causing street flooding, isolated tornadoes, and strong to damaging winds. All of southeast Texas is now in a Slight to Enhanced Risk of severe weather.

Houston’s highest risk for these threats are expected to be from 10 p.m. Monday to slightly before sunrise on Tuesday. Large golf ball sized hail and the formation of isolated strong tornadoes, meaning EF2 or stronger are likely with these storms. As for rainfall, 3-4 inches is expected widespread. Locally higher amounts are anticipated. Street flooding should be expected for commuters on Tuesday morning. Flash flooding possible during heavy storms as rain rates will exceed 1 in. / hr at times. Houston roads are designed to handle 1-2 inches per hour, anything over and we’ll get major ponding or flooding. Last but not least is the potential for damaging winds with the potential to gusts 60 mph or higher. Make sure to park away from trees, under a structure, or in a parking garage if possible.

