HOUSTON (KIAH) When Nicole Lopez woke up Tuesday morning, she quickly realized something was wrong.

“My immediate reaction was, I mean, we’re screwed,” she said.

The pipes at her home in the Near Northside neighborhood had frozen leaving her, her husband, their three kids, their two dogs, and two dogs they were babysitting without water.

Lopez didn’t waste any time doing something about it.

“I went up into the attic,” she said. “I opened up the attic hatch. I made sure that warm air could get up there if it was any of the pipes in the attic that had frozen.”

And then she grabbed something from the bathroom that made all the difference.

“I grabbed my trusty blowdryer, went outside to the water main, and blowdried on that for probably 20 minutes on low,” Lopez said. “And lo and behold — we’ve got water again.”

Thawing the frozen pipes before they burst saved her family costly repairs.

With freezing temperatures in the forecast for the following evening, Lopez didn’t take any chances this time.

“We are going to be dripping the pipes, all of the faucets, all day all night,” she said. “And we’re going to work on some additional efforts to make sure that we have everything wrapped up and warm this evening.”