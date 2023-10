HOUSTON (CW39) – Temperatures are in the 40s across SE Texas this morning with a few low 50s sprinkled along the coast. Chilly to say the least, especially with those gusty winds out of the north.

Highs will only manage to reach the upper 50s after morning of clouds and a few passing showers. Rain chances disappear after 10 a.m. and skies turn sunny by the afternoon from the NW to the SE.